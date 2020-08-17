Artists design bandanas to boost election turnout in the US

The project will go through November 1, with earnings going to 3 non-profit companies– Mijente, Rise and Woke Vote– that work to register young and brand-new citizens, along with individuals from neighborhoods of color that have actually traditionally been disenfranchised.
Marilyn Minter’s design functions the word “Resist,” a rallying cry for critics of the Trump administration. Credit: Marilyn Minter/Artists Band Together
For getting involved artist Marilyn Minter, whose design repeats the word “Resist” in leaking paint, the job is especially significant in what has actually been a troubled election year for America.
“There is so much injustice in the country right now and it’s getting more entrenched daily,” she stated over e-mail. “Art galvanizes young voters and makes people pay attention.”
“This is no time for apathy or complacency,” he stated in an e-mail. “The art (on the bandanna) is a mandala that weaves in problems I appreciate like citizen involvement, green energy, taking an active …