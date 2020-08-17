Artists design bandanas to boost election turnout in the US

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

As November’s US presidential election approaches, 15 artists have actually come together to produce initial, wearable art work to galvanize citizens into action.

Barbara Kruger, Juliana Huxtable and Shepard Fairey are amongst those participating in the “Artists Band Together” job, which has actually launched a collection of created bandanas by means of eBay

The project will go through November 1, with earnings going to 3 non-profit companies– Mijente, Rise and Woke Vote– that work to register young and brand-new citizens, along with individuals from neighborhoods of color that have actually traditionally been disenfranchised.

Marilyn Minter’s design functions the word “Resist,” a rallying cry for critics of the Trump administration. Credit: Marilyn Minter/Artists Band Together

For getting involved artist Marilyn Minter, whose design repeats the word “Resist” in leaking paint, the job is especially significant in what has actually been a troubled election year for America.

“There is so much injustice in the country right now and it’s getting more entrenched daily,” she stated over e-mail. “Art galvanizes young voters and makes people pay attention.”

Fairey, the artist behind the famous 2008 Obama “Hope” poster, stated his bandanna design, “is about the future of America being in our hands.”

“This is no time for apathy or complacency,” he stated in an e-mail. “The art (on the bandanna) is a mandala that weaves in problems I appreciate like citizen involvement, green energy, taking an active …