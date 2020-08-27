ARTISTE Wireless TV Headphones Over Ear Headsets – Digital Stereo Headsets with 2.4GHz RF Transmitter, Charging Dock, 100ft Wireless Range and Rechargeable 20 Hour Battery, Black



Price: $69.99 - $59.49

(as of Aug 27,2020 02:44:02 UTC – Details)



/` `’.

/ _..—;

| /__…_/ .–.-.

|.’ e e | ____|/____

(_)’–.o.–| | | |

.-( `-‘ = `-|____| |____|

/ ( |____ ____|

| ( |_ | | __|

| ‘-.–‘;/’/__ | | ( `|

| ‘. )””;–` /

; |–‘ `;.-‘

|`-.__ ..-‘–‘`;..–‘`

[BRILLIANT SOUND QUALITY] Enjoy Hi-Fi stereo sound without compromise. Artiste TV Headphone streaming amazing crystal clear sound with a frequency response of 25Hz – 20kHz. Digital signal guarantees you the extra bass and crisp treble performance without distortion. Distortion: 0.5%

[COMPATIBILITY BEYOND YOUR IMAGINE] Be compatible with Tablet / iPads / Laptop / Cellphone / Radio / CD and MP3 players / TV sets and Computers. The package come with a RCA Cable and 6.3mm Adapter for easy access to all kinds of audio device.

[COMFORTABLE THAN EVER] Adjustable soft-padded headband and Over-Ear ear pads designed to provide maximum comfort. Full-sealed ear pads effectively reduce the sound leakage to return a sweet dream to your families while you can watch TV intently.

[OUTSTANDING BATTERY PERFORMANCE ] Support continuous working for 20 hours with one full charge. Artiste TV Headphone is a way more powerful than those Bluetooth headphones only support 7~8 hours of working time. Free yourself from charging the headphone every day!