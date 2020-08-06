Artist Whose NFT Broke Auction Records ‘Dismissed’ NFTs Initially

The Winklevoss- backed market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital art Nifty Gateway taped its largest-valued NFT deal to-date throughout an auction 2 weeks back.

On July 23, artist Trevor Jones’ distinctive piece ‘Picasso’ s Bull’ cost $55,55555 to Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile of the Museum of Crypto Art (MOCA) onNifty The market explains the deal as “shattering all previous records for the sale of a digital artwork in the form of a non-fungible token” in an August 5 article exposing the sale.

Cointelegraph talked to Jones to discover his journey with crypto and NFTs.

Jones finds crypto in 2016

Jones has actually been included with cryptocurrency for 4 years, having actually found Bitcoin (BTC) when looking for financial investment chances following an effective solo exhibit at the end of 2016.

The success of his preliminary financial investment triggered Jones to invest the latter half of 2017 investigating the more comprehensive cryptocurrency environment. In 2018, Jones released a cryptocurrency-themed exhibit of paintings called Crypto Disruption, prior to getting an invite for his work to be included at a U.K crypto conference the list below year:

“I was invited to show some of my work at CoinFestUK in Manchester in April 2019,” he stated. “It was my first crypto conference so there was a lot for me to take in. I ended up chatting with David Moore, the CEO of the NFT art marketplace KnownOrigin. He was trying to explain the concept behind NFTs to me.”

“All I remember thinking at the time was that this wasn’t going to work and especially with me being an artist creating physical work in paintings there was no point in me exploring it. I was so wrong!”

Jones checks out NFTs

Despite initially dismissing non-fungible tokens as destined stop working, the momentum delighted in by the sector in 2015 triggered Jones to think about developing and offering art work in the type of NFTs.

“It was 5 or 6 months after my conversation with David, around September when I began noticing a lot more artists appearing on Crypto Twitter and talking about NFTs and the various marketplaces popping up,” stated Jones.

“A lot of interest and excitement was developing around the digital art scene and when I saw a few artists selling their work for decent prices I had to admit I was wrong.”

NFTs are ‘huge part’ of art’s future

Jones’ very first venture into NFTs consisted of a collective work made up in collaboration with fellow artist Money_Alotta called ‘EthGirl’

EthGirl‘s auction stimulated a heated bidding war prior to costing 70 Ether (ETH) on SuperRare market. Equating to approximately $10,080, the auction broke the previous record for the highest-valued art work offered on SuperRare by 600%.

Jones has actually considering that developed one lots NFTs throughout 9 months. When asked if he will continue developing NFTs, the artist stated: “I’d be crazy not to!”

“I see NFTs as a huge part of my future and the future of art and the art market in general,” he continued. “As the space grows and more sales like Picasso’s Bull occur the traditional art market will eventually catch on to the digital art market revolution.”