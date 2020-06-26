Artist whose exhibition on police brutality was abruptly canceled in February says institutions must do better

Written by Shaun Leonardo Contributors Introduction by Ananda Pellerin, CNN

Shaun Leonardo is just a New York-based artist whose work is approximately masculinity and the violence perpetrated on Black and brown bodies. He creates drawings and videos, does participatory art with audiences, and has founded a diversion program called Assembly, with nonprofit Recess, for youth who are in the court system. The opinions expressed in this informative article are the artist’s own.

Last Friday Jill Snyder, the director of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland (MoCA), stepped down from her role after 22 years because the gallery’s executive director.

The resignation was announced in the wake of a controversy surrounding the cancellation of an exhibition by artist Shaun Leonardo, whose “The Breath of Empty Space,” which handles police brutality against Black and brown boys and men, was due to launch at MoCA this month. The decision to cancel the exhibition was made in February this year. Leonardo was perhaps not asked to be involved in this decision, and though the museum sent a statement of apology to Leonardo, in that they say, “we were not prepared to engage with the lived experiences of pain and trauma that the work evokes,” they failed to make this statement publicly offered by that time.

In a current email to his followers, which was picked up by the press , Leonardo explained the explanation for the show’s cancellation was not due to Covid-19 restrictions, because the timing may suggest, and called it “an act of censorship,” on behalf of MoCA that came because of “institutional white fragility.” MoCA followed this up by having an apology to Leonardo, signed by Snyder, which states: “[R]egretfully we did not engage Mr. Leonardo in creating space for dialogue and debate. We did not expand the conversation within our community… We failed. We are learning now.” Leonardo’s email, in addition to MoCA’s two statements of apology are now available on their site

In her statement of resignation Snyder said, “I came to this decision with the comprehending that the world in particular, and our museum in particular, are in a strong moment of disruption and possibility.

“Now it is time to select a progressive and innovative leader for the next phase in our history who will carry forward this work with new passion,” she continued. “For that new leader to have a seat at the table, I willingly give up my chair.” However Snyder did not specifically mention recent events, or Leonardo in her resignation statement.

What follows is an edited account of Shaun Leonardo’s recent experiences and thoughts on the necessity for institutions to do better, shared during a conversation with CNN’s Ananda Pellerin.

“Freddie Gray (drawing 3)” 2015. From “The Breath of Empty Space” series by Shaun Leonardo. The artist said of the charcoal drawings that he hopes to “elicit a kind of slow looking.” Credit: Courtesy Shaun Leonardo

Is the machine beyond repair?

Shaun Leonardo: Over the last decade there has been a growth in exhibitions that show work by Black and brown artists at major art institutions. This, I say, may be the easy part. The difficult part for institutions would be to do what’s necessary to hold BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and individuals of color) audiences properly.

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the Black Lives Matter messaging originating from art institutions felt flat and empty. Something in me said: We need to better hold these institutions accountable for what they promise.

What we have frequently seen is that Black and brown faces, whether consciously or not, are employed as the disguise for work the institutions need to do themselves, whether changing their particular hiring and curatorial methods, or in their relationship with communities. So a lot of that responsibility is shifted onto artists who are propped up because the voice, because the commitment to these difficult dialogues, whilst the institutions do not certainly push themselves to change.

For me, what hurt most was that MoCA leadership was using me and could work as the opening for their “outreach,” while their efforts must have been there in the very first place.

“Freddy Pereira (drawing 3)” 2019. Artist Shaun Leonardo said he removes the victims of violence from a lot of his drawings, “which forces you to witness the aggression, the aggressors.” Credit: Courtesy Shaun Leonardo

White-led art institutions frequently truly believe that they’ve done the necessary work in terms of conversations and external organization. So, when any grievances or agitation returns to them, frequently it comes as a shock for their system. But a White institution can not enter a genuine and difficult relationship with the Black and brown community until they comprehend their whiteness and their privilege within that dynamic, not to mention the historical complexity of exactly how we have all arrived at this moment.

It was only following the media reported my story that MoCA publicly apologized. Now, Snyder has resigned. And though she failed to mention this recent incidence in her resignation statement, it’s clear to me that there’s a deeper, more essential narrative being buried here.

My own accountability, then, would be to reaffirm this conversation continues well beyond my exhibition and well beyond my relationship with one museum.

Shaun Leonardo in the Sky Room at the New Museum. Credit: Lelanie Foster for the New York Times

Institutions have to do two things: they should do the inner work of assessing what it means to be an institution with gatekeeping power, and secondly, they need to confront their resistance to making room for Black and brown leadership, so those voices already are present within.

According to a study published last year, up to 90% of those filling leadership positions at art museums in the united states were White.

Some people think, much like other powerful institutions just like the police force, that the present museum and gallery system is beyond reform; the ability structures and the hierarchies are so entrenched that there is no trust to be found in what they could do internally.

“Laquan McDonald (drawing 2)” 2016. By Shaun Leonardo. Credit: Courtesy Shaun Leonardo

I have a conflicted relationship with this particular argument. I do frequently feel the system is beyond repair.

I consider myself as a young boy visiting museums before I started pinpointing as an artist. While I was fed a Eurocentric view of what was great and beautiful for the duration of my upbringing, and Used to do not see my own experience reflected or my own subjectivity within a lot of the work, I also remember the very first time I cried in front of an item of art at a museum.

I was in my late teens plus it was among Kerry James Marshall’s huge paintings from his “Souvenir” series. The rendering of Black skin that Marshall was in a position to accomplish, there was such beauty in that dark hue. It seemed so daring in its try to capture the Black spirit in visual representation.

This may be the first time that I saw myself in a thing of beauty, and it is a strong experience, seeing yourself represented like this.

“Eric Garner (drawings 1-6)” 2015. With his drawings, Leonardo said his intent would be to “change people’s looking to bearing witness.” Credit: Courtesy Shaun Leonardo

I still wait for these moments, and I still feel that they’re and can be sacred. I do want to trust that experience. But if museums resist contending with the ability that they hold, we should no further rely on them to curate the spaces for these kinds of experiences. Putting a painting on the wall is not enough.

What feels different in this moment is that museums are now actually competing collectively in terms of what they’re going to invest in. The earlier in the day messaging around inclusivity and anti-racism was empty — a continuation of the lip service we’ve seen over the past decade — the “we will do better” that’s never delivered. Institutions just like the Whitney Museum and Queens Museum have already been honest about their shortcomings, and their commitment to anti-racism. I will be paying close attention to what they do next.

“Sean” 2014-2017. By Shaun Leonardo. Credit: Courtesy Shaun Leonardo

We must all stay tuned in to observe the institutions act in the coming years. And we all must interject once they don’t.

Beyond this, what I am hoping is that the role museums play will shift. That they are going to become web sites for debate — places of constructive interpersonal conflict meant never to reap immediate resolve, but to access complexities of thought and emotion that the rest of the world will not allow.

That accountability is what I would like from museums. And being an artist, this is exactly what I’m investing in when I work with these institutions.

Top image: “Trayvon” (Detail) 2014-2017. By Shaun Leonardo.