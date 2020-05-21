Artist sketches faces of front-line workers

A Lebanon County man is ensuring we do not neglect important workers when this pandemic is a factor of the previous.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — We see them on a regular basis: the cashier, the pizza store employee, and the hospital housekeeper. A Lebanon County man is ensuring we do not neglect them when this pandemic is a factor of the previous.

Dressed in a inexperienced kilt and matching inexperienced knee socks, 66-year-old retired marine fight artist Mike Fay emphatically snapped pictures of workers at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, finally to attract.

“These stories are written in peoples’ faces,” Fay stated. “And it’s very interesting now drawing people with masks on. So you gotta tell the story with their body language and just with their eyes.”

The first particular person’s story he needed to inform was Linda Felty’s.

“I was out there, trying to mop the floor up and everything,” she stated.

Turns out Linda has been a WellSpan housekeeper for 31 years, maybe doing one of crucial jobs of all.

“We keep the hospital clean,” Linda stated. “Ya know, I was flattered that he talked to me. And he took photographs of me. I mean I felt special, I felt honored he had chosen me.”

Linda’s sketch is a component of a much bigger undertaking, known as “The Emergent Warriors of the Pandemic.” The exhibit is a collaboration of greater than 40 artists’ work from throughout the nation.

He’s additionally sketched the faces of different important workers – on the grocery retailer and native pizza store.

“These are the people we take for granted,” Fay stated. “I take them for granted, ya know? You might see their little name-tag as they are checking you out. Well now they’ve got a mask on, they are behind a little plastic screen. They are as tired as they ever were. But we’re helping to remember them and make them more a part of our lives.”

It took him solely two hours to attract Linda.

“You could see in her eyes she was tired,” Fay stated. “She was dedicated to her job, she’s a widow. Without her, I mean the doctors can scrub up all they want but these women are keeping the place pristine. You can only do that with dedication.”

“I’m blown away by it,” Linda stated. “I was thrilled at how much it looked like me. I mean he’s an excellent sketcher.”

“The kilt is a way for me to visually tell the story,” Fay laughed. “Not only about myself, but all of my ancestors that made it here. People need something that’s different.”