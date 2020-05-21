Artificial eye that ‘sees’ like a human could transform robotics, researchers say

A team of Hong Kong University of Science as well as Technology researchers constructed the ElectroChemical Eye, called EC-Eye, to look like the shapes and size of a organic eye, however with far more possibility.

The artificial eye utilizes a lens to concentrate light onto a thick variety of light-sensitive nanowires in order to simulate a human iris as well as retina. Information travels through the cords, which act like the mind’s aesthetic cortex, to a computer system for handling.

“Biological eyes are arguably the most important sensing organ for most of the animals on this planet. In fact, our brains acquire more than 80 percent of information about our surroundings via our eyes,” the researchers composed in their paper, which was released Thursday in Nature.

“In the future, we can use this for better vision prostheses and humanoid robotics,” designer as well as products researcher Zhiyong Fan, that co-authored the paper, informed Science News.

The robot eye can sign up modifications in illumination a little bit much faster than human eyes as well as it can see dark light regarding along with human eyes, according to Science News.