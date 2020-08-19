Artie Burns likely out for 2020 after tearing ACL

Artie Burns is likely out for 2020 after tearing his ACL.

With Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky duking it out for the beginning quarterback task, the Chicago Bears require to as soon as again hope that Chuck Pagano’s defense is difficult enough to bring this group to the postseason. Among the brand-new faces on the protective side of the ball in 2020 is Artie Burns, a previous first-round bust attempting to re-establish himself after a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately for Burns, he likely will not get to see the field in2020 Burns tore his ACL in practice, suggesting his 2020 season is likely over after simply a couple of practices.

Tests today revealed that Bears’ CB Artie Burns tore his ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2020

Artie Burns was seeking to re-establish himself with the Bears.

This is another huge loss for the Bears, who are currently going to lack security Jordan Lucas and defensive take on Eddie Goldman in 2020.

Burns was chosen in the preliminary of the 2016 NFL Draft, as the Miami native and Hurricanes star lured Pittsburgh with his mix of speed and athleticism. Unfortunately, injuries typically kept him off the field inPittsburgh Furthermore, he never ever appeared to understand the finer points of cornerback play, which might assist discuss why he allowed five touchdowns in 2018 …