Arthur won’t join Juventus after reiterating desire to stay at Barcelona | Football News







Barcelona’s Arthur won’t be becoming a member of Juventus this summer time.

The 23-year-old Brazil midfielder has reiterated to each golf equipment that he doesn’t need to go away the Nou Camp within the subsequent switch window, Sky Sports News has been instructed.

That message has been relayed to each the Barca and Juve hierarchies after reviews emerged he was being mentioned in a possible swap deal for Juve’s Miralem Pjanic.

The Catalan membership want to promote gamers to increase funds or strike part-exchange offers for brand spanking new additions this summer time, following an enormous outlay final 12 months and the monetary impression of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barca can be open to provides for a clutch of first-team gamers, however they’ll have to discover a totally different identify to tempt Juventus right into a swap for the 30-year-old Bosnian.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Arthur have a good time for Barcelona

Arthur spoke out final month after being mentioned in a possible part-exchange with Inter Milan for Barca’s high goal Lautaro Martinez, insisting “the only option I’m interested in is staying at Barcelona”.

Despite reviews that Quique Setien was open to Arthur leaving, Sky Sports News has additionally been instructed the top coach nonetheless sees a future for him at the membership.

Arthur scored three targets and arrange three extra throughout 16 La Liga appearances in his first season since a £27m transfer from Brazilian facet Gremio.