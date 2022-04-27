Home Top Stories Arthur Vanetsyan’s supporters closed the metro Youth Station today (Video) Top Stories Arthur Vanetsyan’s supporters closed the metro Youth Station today (Video) By Haris Hays - April 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Arthur Vanetsyan’s supporters closed the Yeritasardakan metro station today. If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Top Stories Sports food. Is it safe for health? explains the fitness trainer Top Stories Ant Anstead Claims Custody Of Son Top Stories Suren Papikyan visited military bases Recent Posts Elizabeth Holmes is living on the grounds of a $135 million Silicon Valley estate... Trump issues scathing rebuke against Mitch McConnell Billionaire Marc Lore on being an entrepreneur and living his best life, ‘I’m just... The government will continue the initiative և mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of... John King: This coronavirus statistic is frustrating Most Popular Sports food. Is it safe for health? explains the fitness trainer Aysor.am tells its readers about sports nutrition today. What is sports nutrition, to whom it is indicated or contraindicated, what you need to... Ant Anstead Claims Custody Of Son Ant Anstead seems very much angry at the moment. He has recently filed a lawsuit claiming full custody over his son, Hudson. Anstead was... Suren Papikyan visited military bases On April 29, within the framework of a working visit, the RA Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan visited one of the military units located... Amber Heard Accused Of Torturing Johnny Depp Amber Heard v Johnny Depp case has garnered the maximum amount of spotlight at the moment. Depp was accused of domestic violence back in... Forsh will be discharged from hospital soon RA Honored Artist, singer, composer Vahan Gorgyan (Forsh) is feeling well, he is recovering, the singer's son Areg Gorgyan told Armenpress. "There was a micro-stroke,...