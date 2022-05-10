Today, the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan will start the march of disobedience from the statue of George Chaush.

“Dear compatriots, at 12:00 we gather near the statue of George Chaush (Ajapnyak administrative district, 15th district), from where we will start our march of disobedience. “I will wait for all of you,” Vanetsyan said.

The path of the march is as follows: G. Chaush statue – Bashinjaghyan – Abelyan – Builders – Arzumanyan – Halabyan – Kiyan – Baghramyan – France Square.