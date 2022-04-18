Today in Freedom Square the journalists tried several times to ask questions to the deputy of the NA “I have honor” faction, former head of the NSS Arthur Vanetsyan, to ask what actions they plan, Vanetsyan, however, asked to wait. He said that he would speak tonight at 19:00.
The sit-in strike continued in the square during the day. Citizens, public and political figures came and went, then they were replaced by others.
It should be reminded that the NA “I have honor” and “Armenia” factions, their supporters and a number of other public-political figures have been on a sit-in strike in Freedom Square since April 17, demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation and Artsakh and Armenia not to make concessions.
Luiza SUKIASYAN
