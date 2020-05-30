Arthur Vanetsyan: “We can and we will do it ourselves” – Panorama

Former National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan, newly elected chief of Motherland Party, has delivered the next remarks on the celebration conference on June 30.

Full translation beneath:

Dear delegates of the Convention,

Dear colleagues,

All of us, like absolutely the majority of the Armenians worldwide, have had huge hopes and had been enthusiastic in regards to the Velvet Revolution. We not solely accepted it, however many people have invested their power and enthusiasm with a view to meet the targets proclaims in the course of the revolution.

By doing that we have tried to carry novel high quality, sense and, most significantly, which means to these processes, every of us in our respective fields.

All my grownup life I’ve served in a unique sphere, have served the nation, and it would have by no means crossed my thoughts that I could ever turn into a member to any political celebration and, much less so, would lead any political celebration.

But life usually makes huge surprises and it simply so occurred that I made the choice to enter energetic politics. From the very outset, I wish to tackle these questions, that, I imagine, you and our whole society could also be inquisitive about: what’s my motivation to enter political discipline and what has pushed me to do so?

Let me reply with merely: sense of duty.

In each tough state of affairs my sense of duty has all the time prevailed. Today I’ve sense of duty in the direction of our state, society and the following generations.

I can say with clear conscience that I’ve finished all the pieces that would assist assembly the targets and beliefs of the revolution. Of course, this doesn’t imply there had not been any omissions, however I can confidently declare that I’ve not allowed any distortion of the concepts or any derogation from the chosen path. I proceed shifting forward on the trail I’ve chosen, eliminating non permanent and typically certainly unintended companions.

Today I see severe dangers earlier than our nation, refined issues, I see harmful errors which are being made each day – as I had predicted. Unfortunately, my worst predictions now are being fulfilled. Now I’m assertive that a number of work should be finished with a view to stop even worse situations. That is what precisely has made me to enter huge politics. Real politics.

Who are we and the place are we going?

My understanding is that we are suggesting a program and workstyle which has the next fundamentals:

– Responsibility as a substitute of infantilism;

– Honesty as a substitute of lies and manipulations;

– Discipline as a substitute of lawlessness;

– Unity as a substitute of divisions;

– System as a substitute of chaos;

– Stability as a substitute of uncertainty;

– Professionalism as a substitute of dilettantism;

– Pragmatism as a substitute of populism.

The vicious working model that yields to dividing the state into camps which are in battle and even enmity towards one another is unacceptable. Conscious of the significance of significant, systemic and at occasions elementary reforms in our nation, and being able to assume the duty of doing this, we are additionally removed from the acute strategy that all the pieces had been unhealthy previously and that our political chronicle has began when sure folks divided the nation into blacks and whites. Our folks wants such leaders who will really feel, take into account and declare themselves to be the federal government of your complete inhabitants – unbiased of their private political preferences.

We want authorities which, as a substitute of manipulating on their non permanent feelings, will unify the folks on the idea of rationality and for addressing actual issues with a view to guarantee regular life in dignity for everybody.

We want authorities that will distance themselves off false and pretend agendas, working types and instruments.

We want authorities that will lastly swap from “internet live broadcasts” temper to actually assembly the challenges of actual life.

We want such authorities that will not divide, however will unite the society with a view to implement applications of nationwide growth. Such authorities that will tackle the crises as a substitute of making new uncertainties and crises by itself.

Our Motherland wants no pretend saviors, however actual leaders.

My fellow celebration members,

Let us now flip to our ideological foundations. Motherland Party is a middle-proper political celebration, which will function on the idea of mixing traditions and progress.

Motherland Party involves the political scene with the resolve to make sure safety, welfare and progress for our residents, to ascertain sustainable foundations for the fulfilment of their aspirations. Our political aim is the restoration of our nationwide unity, overcoming the divisiveness within the society and deep reforms that our folks might see.

As I stated earlier, we are going to work on the idea of the concept of mixing traditions and progress. Our nationwide traditions are sturdy, wholesome and common. It’s unacceptable for me to witness the propaganda of retrograde approaches to this, together with for political causes. This synthetic distinction between the nationwide and common values. This is a pretend distinction and creates new enmities and barricades in our society. We will not keep behind the progress and developments on the earth, in the meantime we will protect our nationwide values.

Now, let me current the outlines of my key approaches on a number of points, which we can outline as pursuit of nationwide pursuits:

Ensuring nationwide safety.

Ensuring nationwide safety is all the time going to be a relentless precedence for our nation. The geopolitics round Armenia and the current realities, the Nagorno Karabakh battle, the general worldwide tensions – which has threads fairly often bypassing by way of our Motherland – are all vivid proofs of what I stated. Having such acute nationwide safety points for a lot of states, together with Armenia, shouldn’t be an unmanageable burden, however a actuality which creates the situations of labor for these accountable within the nation day and evening.

That’s what our aim is:

– Peace requires efforts,

– Being prepared for a warfare requires efforts,

– Resisting in a warfare requires efforts,

– Improving the extent of nationwide safety safety of our Motherland requires competent efforts day-after-day and each hour in lots of instructions.

Dear colleagues,

The key nationwide safety problem for us is the Nagorno Karabakh battle, due to this fact let me current my approaches on this in larger element:



– People of Artsakh have inherent proper to self-dedication and that can’t be conditioned by the consent or goodwill of any third celebration. That is a proper and needs to be fulfilled to the total extent.

– Armenia-Artsakh relations must be primarily based on our nationwide imaginative and prescient, mutual belief and cooperation. Armenia has to respect the company and standing of Artsakh by all means. Armenia has to take a position its efforts for the worldwide recognition of Artsakh’s independence. Armenia has been and will stay the nationwide safety guarantor of Artsakh.

Peace talks are the one viable manner for the decision of Nagorno Karabakh problem, solely beneath the auspices of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Neither Artsakh, nor Armenia will backtrack beneath the strain of Azerbaijan, and that risk will by no means facilitate the excellent and lasting decision of the battle. It’s unimaginable to talk the language of threats to Armenia or Artsakh. Bowing to the reminiscence of heroes who’ve sacrificed their lives or well being for the Motherland, in addition to to their households, I guarantee you that you haven’t finished that in useless. You have finished that to protect our nationwide id, the safety of Artsakh and for the liberty of Artsakh.

The folks of Artsakh self-decided their future way back. There isn’t any decision by warfare. No peace and regional stability can be achieved by warfare. It is by enhancing of the fight potential of our military, empowering our economic system and solidarity at house that we can ship this concept to the worldwide group and to Azerbaijan. The decision of Nagorno Karabakh problem should be primarily based not on ‘phased’, however ‘package’ strategy.

I take into account it extremely essential to ascertain a brand new and extra viable unified system with the Armenian Diaspora. These relations, I imagine, want qualitative overview. We must pursue the consolidation of multimillion and unified Armenian world, pivoted across the twin Armenian states – Armenia and Artsakh – in addition to our language, our tradition, historical past and the Armenian Apostolic Church. We should formulate widespread values and widespread targets. And do that not on the extent of slogans and toasts, however sensible steps.

The idea of deep integration within the Armenian world should substitute the incomprehensible relations noticed presently. With this message in thoughts within the close to future I’m planning to carry discussions with the brand new authorities in Artsakh, with statesmen and political figures, political forces in Armenia, influential circles within the Diaspora and spiritual leaders.

The Republic of Armenia has relations near partnership with solely two of its neighbors, however it’s clear that our relationships with each Iran and Georgia must be good. We have the capability of turning into a bridge between our neighbors and different companion states each in financial and political sense. Meanwhile, the most recent developments present that relations with our conventional allies started worsening, which is unacceptable.

We have a lot zoomed into the developments in our nation, that we nearly forgot that constant efforts are required with our worldwide companions. I imply efforts in all ranges. We must do on a regular basis efforts with our worldwide companions in multilateral frameworks – in CSTO, EAEU, PACE, European Union and different organisations.

– We have to completely make use of the alternatives supplied by the Eurasian Economic Union and the CSTO.

– We must develop our strategic partnership with Russian Federation with a view to get deep-rooted and mutually useful outcomes.

– We have sizeable alternatives to deepen our relationships with Iran. Independent of the worldwide setting, Iran has been our lengthy-standing pleasant state, our rapid neighbor and a vital companion for Armenia.

– At the identical time, we must have programmatic and systematized relations with different crucially essential companions, resembling United States, European and different states, and particularly China and India, whereas these relations must urgently be introduced as much as a brand new stage.

Dear colleagues,

In the current months the state of our economic system and the incapacity of the managers of our nationwide economic system have knocked on the doorways of everybody.As a matter of truth, the intense challenges grew to become clear for everybody and but once more strengthened what I had warned about earlier than:

– Spontaneity of selections;

– Superficial actions;

– Inability of prioritizing.

Unfortunately, lately our nationwide economic system is sinking. The residing situations of the inhabitants are worsening constantly. It has by now turn into probably the most tough downside for folks to earn every day residing. People do not stay effectively in Armenia in the present day, whereas it’s clear for me that in Armenia our folks must stay an honest life. Let’s take into account this the principle aim that I’ve set for myself, let me say that is my dream certainly. I guarantee you that I will not spare any effort for this, and we will certainly make this dream come true.

In the close to future I will current to the general public my consolidated approaches in regards to the growth of our Motherland in several domains. I’ve clear understanding the place we are and the place we must get and how – in justice system, in training, science and tradition, in environmental points and agriculture.

I’m positive that because the nation which was the primary to have adopted Christianity as official faith, we completely should preserve particular concentrate on the Armenian Apostolic Church. During your complete Armenian historical past our Church has been a resilient establishment which has a useful legacy in our nationwide id preservation. I strongly imagine that the Church needs to be beneath the total safety of the state.

And lastly, we can spend a very long time deliberating in regards to the challenges and penalties introduced ahead by the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Yet we all perceive that to beat these challenges we must be within the authorities, be a reliable authority and sincere to the folks. This state of affairs is certainly worrisome and requires competent and operative administration.

Concluding my remarks, let me simply add the next: no political drive shall have the suitable to say they’ve the monopoly on being proper and that its chief is savior of the nation or an prophet. The governing political unit within the Republic of Armenia in the present day neither has, nor aspires to have sufficient human capital and skilled potential to effectively tackle all of the challenges which have emerged in our nation.

We will pursue nationwide consolidation and aspire to type anti-disaster authorities of nationwide accord.

Let me as soon as once more thank everybody and reassure you all that I’m the kind that will stroll again midway. I do not take into account anybody in Armenia as enemy and I goal at guaranteeing broadest consolidation and joint effort with all of the ready forces and people.

Armenia should develop and turn into stronger.

We can and we will do it ourselves.