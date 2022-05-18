Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the “Fatherland” party, leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, and deputies Tigran Abrahamyan and Armenuhi Kyureghyan visited the parents of the killed soldiers, who are protesting in front of the Central Military Investigation Department.

Arthur Vanetsyan said that they came to understand why they arrested Garik Galeyan, the father of soldier Mkhitar Galeyan who died in the 44-day war.

“How can one witness such a thing? It is an incomprehensible situation,” Vanetsyan told reporters.

The deputies entered the military department of the penitentiary to meet with the investigator.