NA “Honor I have»Faction leader Arthur Vanetsyanի: Facebook post: This morning our dignified citizens paralyzed all of Yerevan. More than 50 streets were closed as part of peaceful protests. Police have been disproportionate for peaceful protesters, there are about 400 detainees. But we are stronger than that, more determined, more confident that we have a very short time left before our final victory.

Today, at 19:00, I am waiting for you all in France Square.

