The nation that created the triple holiday cannot kneel. They can not bring us to our knees. We will restore our Triple Holiday, said today the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan, addressing the citizens who came out to the march.

“We are temporarily celebrating these holidays in a bad mood,” he said.

According to Vanetsyan, the Armenian people played an important role in the victory in the Patriotic War, they will still create new victories.