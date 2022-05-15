Information is circulating in the press and on the Internet that a meeting of the Commissions on Demarcation and Border Security between Azerbaijan and Armenia is scheduled for next week.

Aravot.am inquired from Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “Homeland” party, former head of the National Security Service, whether he, as well as a member of the National Assembly and the leader of the “I have honor” opposition faction, had information on who were included in the Armenian commission.

“No name has been announced by Armenia yet and it is unclear what the status will be. I know that there is a functioning commission on demarcation and demarcation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which delimits and delimits with Georgia. We know that our borders with Georgia have not been clarified yet. But there is a big difference between the borders with Georgia and Azerbaijan. ” We do not have hostile relations with Georgia, and today the border is jointly guarded so that there are no illegal border violations. It is clear that this cannot be the case with Azerbaijan, and the issue must be taken very seriously.

Before starting the demarcation, it is necessary to understand what the fate of Artsakh will be in the end. Azerbaijan says we must recognize each other’s territorial integrity. Does he say that the Artsakh issue is closed? It has been announced at the level of the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan that Armenia will give itself at least eight villages, which, according to them, are the territory of Azerbaijan.

At least seven days have passed since that statement and there is no denial from the Armenian side. According to official data, at least 40 kilometers or more are currently occupied by the enemy forces in the sovereign territory of Armenia. Therefore, to go beyond demarcation and demarcation without solving these issues is at least an adventure.

As for even signing some things, we have said that Nikol Pashinyan no longer has the right to negotiate for the people of Armenia. And any document signed by him, which refers to the Republic of Armenia and without the final status of Artsakh, our security, is unacceptable for us and will contradict our Constitution and the laws related to the status of Artsakh. “According to the Constitution, the concession of the Armenian territories, the change of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia is carried out exclusively through a referendum,” the former director of the National Security Service answered.

Ashot HAKOBYAN