The leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan wrote on his Facebook page. “I am sure there is no need to introduce Gurgen Melikyan. He has educated generations and kept the real national values in us high with his daily behavior. Recently, 85-year-old Gurgen Melikyan was fighting with us, shoulder to shoulder with the police.
Dear compatriots, get up and come to the square. Our work is fair. We must stop this destructive process of the authorities of the day. “
