“You will see your neck, but you will not see a split movement,” Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction, said during a rally of the “Resistance” movement in France today. . Vanetsyan said that he was just sick.

Then Vanetsyan congratulated on the family day and said ․ “A strong, traditional family is the basis of a strong state, a strong and traditional family, we will not tolerate any other option.”

And since it started to rain shortly after the start of the rally, Vanetsyan said something about it ․ “I remembered a conversation I had two days ago with the parent of one of our martyred heroes. It was raining again, I said it was already mid-May, in Armenia, in Yerevan it had never rained so much, it was raining so much. He said, our boys are crying from above, they are their tears. He said, “Do you know that they are crying because they gave their most precious to the most precious, but we still can not get rid of the authorities that killed and killed them.”

Vanetsyan assured that in a very short time and in a very short time all the guilty will be punished ․ “Everyone who sacrificed thousands of our boys later said that those victims could not have happened either. “Everyone will answer.”

Nelli BABAYAN