Arthur Herman: Different revolutions — Some seek to destroy. Here’s what we did in 1776 instead

Visuals of the authorities in action imposing order in both cases may possibly look similar. But in fact, they express two different political traditions — and two radically different revolutions.

JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO: OUR DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE AND YOUR CHOICE TO REVOLT AGAINST BRITAIN

In Hong Kong police powers are now being used to shut down freedom and to impose a totalitarian regimen. It’s the ugly legacy of the French revolution in 1789, and its various communist offspring.

In Seattle, the authorities had to act to protect freedom under the rule of law, and even preserve life it self. That’s the legacy of the American Revolution of 1776.

More from Opinion

Both revolutions started in the same month, 13 years apart: one on July 14, another on July 4. But their consequences could not be much more different, even contradictory, for humanity.

The American version of revolution, for several its mistakes and shortcomings, led to a Constitution that has made us and kept us the freest and most prosperous nation on the planet.

The French version led to the Reign of Terror and bloody wars of conquest that plunged Europe into chaos for significantly more than two decades. That revolution also directly inspired the some ideas of Karl Marx, Lenin, and the denizens of the Russian revolution and Chinese revolutions, which later murdered tens of millions and created the most tyrannical regimes in history.

Why so different? Because the legatees of the French revolution — including the protesters and rioters in Seattle and New York City — were driven most importantly by the concept that freedom required the destruction of the existing social and political order.

What we celebrate on the Fourth of July is not only American independence. We celebrate a model for political change that celebrates individual freedoms.

Their mentality is symbolized not only by the Reign of Terror but Lenin’s War Communism, Stalin’s Great Terror and Mao’s Great Leap Forward. It is summed up by a character in Goethe’s epic poem “Faust,” “everything that exists must be destroyed.” That character, by the way, could be the devil, Mephistopheles, and the quotation became Marx’s favorite phrase.

What the world has learned since (and it appears children and their teachers in our schools and colleges still have not) is that instead of freedom, that kind of revolution leads to vicious tyranny of the worst kind.

By contrast, the men (and they were men) who signed the Declaration of Independence launched a fundamentally conservative revolution. Their goal was to extend political and individual freedom within an already existing social and political system, that they saw because the best path forward for human progress as well as their new nation.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

They saw their revolution as reinforcing, perhaps not destroying, an Anglo-Scottish tradition of the rule of law embodied in the phrase “the rights of freeborn Englishmen” — exactly the same tradition, incidentally, that became enshrined in the laws governing Hong Kong and which caused it to be the freest and most prosperous city on mainland Asia. That is, until the Communist leadership in Beijing decided to sweep those rights and freedoms away.

What we celebrate on the Fourth of July is not just American independence or a particular document signed by a couple of dead white males. We celebrate a model for political change that celebrates individual freedoms instead of trying to stamp them out.

It’s a model that ultimately opened the door to freedom for several Americans beneath the rule of law, instead of the rule of the mob or the key police. It’s an ideal of freedom that ultimately freed the slaves, gave votes to women, and made us a nation of immigrants instead of (what radicals like to claim) a nation of racists.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The power of the words still lives on — but still lights just how for America and the entire world.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE FROM ARTHUR HERMAN