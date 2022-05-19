Arthur Galeyan, the uncle of Mkhitar Galeyan, a soldier killed in the 44-day war, was released from the courtroom. His representative, lawyer Vahan Hovhannisyan, told reporters that the court upheld the complaint against the lawfulness of the arrest, rejected the investigator’s motion on the grounds of lack of reasonable suspicion.

“It was a classic examination of the arrest motion, very thorough and objective,” the lawyer said. He thanked Judge Armen Poghosyan objectively, as he said, the judge made a very difficult decision in this political situation.

Arthur Galeyan came out of court and thanked for justice and said, “We hope that justice will be served to everyone.” We will fight for our boys, our fallen soldiers. I will die at their grave. I will die in the life of lawyers. We have strong lawyers. “

It should be reminded that according to the Investigative Committee, on May 18, the body conducting the proceedings made a decision to Arthur Galeyan under Article 327.6, Part 3, Clause 1, Article 137.1, Part 1, Article 316, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code. The latter was arrested in accordance with Article 130 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia.

Nelli BABAYAN