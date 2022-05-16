RA Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan paid a four-day working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the visit, meetings are planned, in particular, with the Prosecutor General of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the head of the Administrative Control Service.

It is envisaged to sign a memorandum of understanding between the RA Ա Prosecutor General’s Prosecutors’s, conditioned by the results of the meeting of the RA և EEC Prosecutor Generals.

The agenda of the visit is in line with the warm, friendly ties between the two countries, to give a new breath to the relations between Armenia and Egypt in the legal sphere, based on the 2007 Agreements on the provision of mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between the two countries, signed in Cairo on April 15, 2012, in that context, also the promotion of cooperation between the prosecutor’s offices.

Arthur Davtyan received an invitation to visit Cairo for the above-mentioned purposes from the EEA Prosecutor General in 2021. Participated in the 9th session of the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination (UNCAC) in Sharm el-Sheikh in December 2010.