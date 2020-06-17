Arthur Ashe Statue Vandalized With ‘White Lives Matter’ In VA, Cops Investigating

Breaking News
A statue of African-American icon Arthur Ashe has been vandalized with “White Lives Matter” and “WLM” in Virginia … now police are investigating.
The monument was tagged in white spray paint early Wednesday morning … and law enforcement says they have facts about potential suspects.
The original vandalism was later written over with “BLM” in red spray paint … and local reports say community members were already trying to eliminate the graffiti by the time cops arrived to the scene.
🚨BREAKING: Someone spray-painted “WLM,” on the Arthur Ashe statue, “BLM” was painted over it.
Ashe, a tennis legend & Richmond indigenous, has the only African American statue on Monument Avenue, amongst the other 5 Confederate leaders. pic.twitter.com/eADAGknL0S
— Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) June 17, 2020
@AnthonyNBC12
Ashe — who broke barriers in the activity of tennis in becoming the first black man to win the Wimbledon, Australian Open and U.S. Open — was honored with a statue in his hometown of Richmond in 1996.
It’s worth noting … the Ashe tribute is part of Richmond’s Memorial Avenue, which is full of statues to Confederate leaders that have been attacked by protesters following George Floyd‘s death.
Story developing …