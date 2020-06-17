Arthur Ashe Statue Vandalized With ‘White Lives Matter’ In VA, Cops Investigating

🚨BREAKING: Someone spray-painted “WLM,” on the Arthur Ashe statue, “BLM” was painted over it.

Ashe, a tennis legend & Richmond indigenous, has the only African American statue on Monument Avenue, amongst the other 5 Confederate leaders. pic.twitter.com/eADAGknL0S

— Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) June 17, 2020

