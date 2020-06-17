Arthur Ashe Statue Vandalized With ‘White Lives Matter’ In VA, Cops Investigating

By
Jasyson
-

Breaking News

A statue of African-American icon Arthur Ashe has been vandalized with “White Lives Matter” and “WLM” in Virginia … now police are investigating.

The monument was tagged in white spray paint early Wednesday morning … and law enforcement says they have facts about potential suspects.

The original vandalism was later written over with “BLM” in red spray paint … and local reports say community members were already trying to eliminate the graffiti by the time cops arrived to the scene.

Ashe — who broke barriers in the activity of tennis in becoming the first black man to win the Wimbledon, Australian Open and U.S. Open — was honored with a statue in his hometown of Richmond in 1996.

It’s worth noting … the Ashe tribute is part of Richmond’s Memorial Avenue, which is full of statues to Confederate leaders that have been attacked by protesters following George Floyd‘s death.

Story developing …



Source link

Post Views: 26

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR