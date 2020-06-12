‘Artemis Fowl’ review: The fantasy adaptation lands on Disney+

Indeed, the movie’s ending — after a mere 94 minutes — leaves so much business unfinished that it’s pretty obvious this whole exercise was conceived with visions of Harry Potter dancing in executives’ heads. How those plans line up with a Disney+ release — and for that matter, the way the studio will assess whether to proceed — is just a puzzle that’s almost more interesting compared to film it self.

Basically joining the story happening, director Kenneth Branagh puts some of his experience on “Thor” to make use of, both in the bountiful special effects and the construction of a visually dazzling fantasy world.

The basic premise can be as old because the spires of Asgard, with a 12-year-old boy (Ferdia Shaw in the title role) being tasked with a fantastic challenge: saving his father (Colin Farrell) from the threat seemingly plucked from fables and fairy tales.

The elder Fowl, it turns out, has raised the boy in Ireland while filling his head with stories about fairies and trolls, that comes in handy when dad gets abducted. Artemis — christened a “criminal mastermind” — must locate a mystical object, the Aculos, in order to secure his freedom.

That forces the lad not only to trust all that folklore that he was taught but put those lessons to use, with some remarkable help from the visiting fairy Holly (Lara McDonnell) and an oversized dwarf (Josh Gad, literally chewing up scenery). In the first going, Branagh (working from the screenplay by Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl, based on Eoin Colfer’s book) pretty successfully sucks the audience into the magic and mystery, playing the action at a more operatic level than most children fare. By midway through, the action revs up and the plotting becomes more haphazard, mostly feeling like one of those live-action Disney Channel movies (see “Descendants”), only with better supporting actors — including Farrell, Judi Dench and Nonzo Anozie — and on steroids. Yes, there are many ground to cover, but after hasty introductions, the characters barely have an opportunity to breathe. It’s a shame, considering that the elements are intriguing, you start with the idea of a boy genius, as we’re told right from the start: “Do not underestimate the kid,” Gad’s Mulch Diggums says, narrating the story in flashback. Disney, however, may have overestimated the material (initially, anyway) to the extent that it’s hoping “Artemis Fowl” will break through amid a number of similarly themed fare — adapted for tv as well as film — in a theatrical setting, before settling on its Disney+ debut. Branagh deserves credit for trying to bring a mix of seriousness and excitement to the material, but finally is like he’s been forced right into a kind of shorthand by the requirement to shoehorn in so a lot of it. That’s a drawback, the theory is that, that could be superior should “Artemis Fowl” impress subscribers enough to merit a sequel, and slow its roll somewhat. If it does not, score this as yet another case of a studio coveting a golden goose and making the mistake of counting its chickens before they are hatched. “Artemis Fowl” premieres June 12 on Disney+.

