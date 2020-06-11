Artemis Fowl Movie Review: Next Harry Potter? Get Out of Here

In 2001, amidst the burgeoning success of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books with the first movie adaptation coming, Irish author Eoin Colfer unveiled their own young adult fantasy novel in Artemis Fowl. Like Harry Potter, it comes with a secret magical world that many humans do not know about. Like Harry Potter, its magical creatures maintain their shrouded existence by erasing human memories as and when necessary. But unlike Harry Potter, its titular protagonist isn’t just a human but does not have any desire to be a hero. Described as a “little James Bond villain” by the author, Artemis Fowl is just a self-confessed criminal mastermind who evolves in to an anti-hero and a far more sympathetic character over the course of the eight books.

Except that does not lend it self easily to the Disney brand. Predictably and unfortuitously, Artemis Fowl — directed by Kenneth Branagh (Thor), off a script by Conor McPherson (The Eclipse) and Hamish McColl (Johnny English Reborn) — throws that starting place out of the window. Artemis continues to be a 12-year-old prodigy, but he hasn’t participated in virtually any criminal activities. And that isn’t the extent of the changes. Artemis Fowl borrows and fuses elements from at least the very first three books — the 2001 original, 2002’s Arctic Incident, and 2003’s Eternity Code — featuring a kidnapping, a resurrection, and the introduction of an archenemy. That makes the Disney+ film unnecessarily convoluted. As a result of which, it feels rushed and is ultimately all around us.

That also applies to Artemis Fowl‘s tonal command. Though it’s centered on a tongue-in-cheek book, Branagh never precisely commits to that particular approach on screen. Most of its silly jokes are borderline slapstick, and it is got the best ingredients in other places too, but Artemis Fowl seems afraid to embrace what it ought to be. It’s almost like Branagh is repeating the mistakes that he made with introducing Thor, and you also can’t help but wonder what the Thor: Ragnarok variant of Artemis Fowl — directed by some body with the sensibilities of Taika Waititi — could have looked like. But as it stands, Artemis Fowl is a rudderless and unfaithful adaptation of a beloved series, one that’s been dumped on streaming after being repeatedly delayed.

Artemis Fowl opens by setting up its young protagonist (debutant Ferdia Shaw), who excels at school but in addition gets in big trouble for his lack of respect towards others. There’s trouble in the home too, with a dead mother (not so in the books) and absent father Artemis Fowl Sr. (Colin Farrell). Thankfully, Artemis has his home, Ireland, described as “the most magical place of all”. Artemis Fowl feels like a love letter to Ireland in the beginning, however the idea is quickly forgotten and never revisited. Soon after, Artemis Sr. is captured during one of his missions — the family’s criminal business from the books is turned into a far more routine save-the-world operation — and Artemis is tasked by an unseen villain to find and deliver a MacGuffin of sorts in three days.

As that he starts to dig with the help of his butler and bodyguard Domovoi Butler (Nonso Anozie, from Game of Thrones), Artemis discovers his father’s ties to a magical world. That acts as the gate way to introduce Holly Short (debutante Lara McDonnell), an elven recon officer and Artemis’ obvious future love interest, and her 800-year-old boss Commander Root (Judi Dench). Both live in the fairy city of Haven, which lies beneath our feet and is more futuristic compared to human one above it. But the entire world of Artemis Fowl lacks its own identity. Think Harry Potter meets Star Trek, with a mixture of elves, goblins, dwarves, and centaurs roaming around in sleek spaceships. There’s also a dash of Men in Black in the black suits and sunglasses, and the fairy weapons.

Sadly, the visuals aren’t the sole generic and rehashed part of Artemis Fowl. Its unseen villain’s plan is as old as time: become all-powerful, wipe out all humans, and take over the entire world. And by making Artemis plainer than he is in the books, the Disney+ film is robbed of what set apart Colfer’s work to begin with. As such, Artemis appears to be the protagonist just because he is human and a boy. Holly may be the real heart of the story and deserved to be at the centre of Artemis Fowl. If you’re going to make several major changes, this ought to have already been one of them. It shouldn’t matter what the movie is known as. Artemis Fowl also doesn’t establish their relationship precisely, as it goes from full animosity to genuine connection within a couple of seconds.

Nonso Anozie as Butler, Lara McDonnell as Holly, Josh Gad as Mulch, Ferdia Shaw as Artemis in Artemis Fowl

Photo Credit: Nicola Dove/Disney

It’s the biggest unearned part of Artemis Fowl, but it is not the only one. The father-son Artemis dynamic is really as thin as paper. Less than a minute into an attempted heart-to-heart, Artemis says: “What I really want is to believe in you.” The line emerges out of nowhere, with little emotional build-up. When Artemis Sr. takes off on his mission, he recites an “Irish blessing” to Artemis, nonetheless it feels entirely out of place. It later actually is a clue shortly after, which indicates why it was forced in earlier in the day. And towards the end, there exists a gratuitous shot of Artemis heroically walking through wreckage after that he declares himself as a criminal mastermind. But we haven’t seen him do much honestly. The film makes Artemis say it because that’s what that he says in the book.

The only enjoyable parts of Artemis Fowl are Josh Gad and enough time freeze. Gad (2017’s Beauty and the Beast) plays dwarven expert thief Mulch Diggums, and serves as narrator. He is monstrously enjoyable in his role and the sole self-aware voice in a movie otherwise too sincere for its own good. And Gad’s narration lends somewhat of humour to Artemis Fowl, that is made up of drab scenes for the most part. Dench’s grumpy Root — imaginable she would be cursing constantly — could’ve helped Gad too, were Disney’s family-friendly approach maybe not holding the movie right back. As for the time freeze, a fairy device that does what it says, it’s behind the most visually dazzling part of Artemis Fowl, though it’s also meaningless because of the lack of stakes.

A movie adaptation of the Artemis Fowl series have been in the works because the first book launched in 2001. While Harry Potter minted billions at the box office, Artemis Fowl ran in to hurdle after hurdle, and languished in development hell. It’s finally made it to screen — albeit on Disney+ as opposed to cinemas, as a result of pandemic — as a wannabe-cool fantasy sci-fi action movie that liberally borrows from the others that came before it. But it’s unable to recreate that magic, and it does not have any magic of an unique.

Artemis Fowl is out June 12 on Disney+ Hotstar and Disney+, wherever available.