Artem Chigvintsev returning to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after being cut last season

“I just can’t wait to get back,” Chigvintsev stated on the early morning program. “And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy.”

He and bride-to-be Nikki Bella simply invite their very first kid together on July 31 after getting participated in November.

“It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed,” the happy papa gushed. “I didn’t know I could have so much love to give. It’s just incredible.”

Fourteen other expert dancers were revealed last week and the program is needing the 3 couples–Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, and Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach–to live independently for the whole of shooting.

The guideline was carried out so that if one professional dancer gets contaminated, the other individual’s fate in the competitors will not be threatened.

Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong and Gleb Savchenko are likewise signing up with, along with Britt Stewart, the program’s very first Black female professional.

Among brand-new modifications on the ABC program, long time hosts Tom Bergen and Erin Andrews were replaced by “America’s Top…