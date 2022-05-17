Member of the Republican Party Supreme Body, former deputy and former Deputy Minister of Defense Artak Zakaryan informs on his FB page.

“Regular peaceful disobedience actions against the continuous destruction of Artsakh and Armenia took place in Ajapnyak administrative district today. The action march took place exclusively on the sidewalks intended for pedestrians, except for one part. As a sign of protest against the genocidal policy of the authorities, the protesters closed the streets for a reasonable period of time, which were opened at the first legal request of the accompanying police.

Not a single citizen was found to have complained about the closure of the road, on the contrary, many from cars, apartment windows, shops, bus stops and other places simply greeted and demanded the movement. Ambulances were immediately given way to fire trucks.

After the action, when the citizens gathered on the sidewalk and were about to leave, the so-called “berets” of the special police detachment appeared and, without any explanation, illegally detained the citizens standing on the sidewalk. When you ask what is the meaning of your action, they look you in the eyes with a meaningless expression on their face and try to drag you.

I do not blame these guys, they are probably not to blame for the fact that those who gave their orders are carrying out Turkish-Azerbaijani instructions (see Ali’s interviews with other Azeris).

I am writing this only to make it clear how immoral the capitulators are.

In any case, the important thing is that the people’s movement has fulfilled its announced actions today. և The struggle for the survival of the Homeland continues.

Long live all those (including the police) who realize that Armenia must renounce Nikol and his junta. It is a crucial demand for a peaceful and secure future.