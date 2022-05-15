Artak Zakaryan ․ "It is necessary to achieve the integration of Artsakh and the discussion of the status issue outside Azerbaijan." Morning

“Before the change of power in 2018, we had understandable, presentable and acceptable foreign relations before the world. “In the second half of 2018, the government, which turned from an amateur to a capitulator, began to distort our foreign relations,” Artak Zakaryan, former RA Deputy Defense Minister and member of the RPA Supreme Body, said at a rally of the “Resistance” movement in France Square today.

He said that under the name of the peace agenda, the authorities have taken our country to a geopolitical auction, where there is no Armenian interest, where Armenia is again rolling towards the next possible war for foreign interests.

Speaking about the programs after the change of power, Zakaryan said that as a result of the activities of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Armenian Diaspora and other state bodies in international structures, Artsakh should be completed for a comprehensive settlement of the conflict and the issue of status outside Azerbaijan should be discussed. to support the long-term presence of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, achieving the establishment of their OSCE representative status.

According to the program presented by Zakaryan, the new national security strategy should be based on the ideas of a stable and lasting security peace around Armenia and Artsakh through foreign policy and diplomatic efforts through the mandatory exercise of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination. “In all directions of the Armenia-Russia bilateral cooperation agenda – in military-political, economic, energy, transport, humanitarian, cultural spheres, Armenia must restore and expand allied relations and strategic partnership with Russia.”

He noted that there is no alternative to democracy in Armenia. “But a democracy that does not threaten to turn into a one-man dictatorship that does not detain citizens protesting peacefully.”

Nelli BABAYAN