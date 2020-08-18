Artak Tovmasyan met with RA Ambassador in Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan – Panorama

An surge in the Lebanese capital Beirut on 4 August caused irreparable effects for the regional population leaving countless regional citizens homeless, including our compatriots of the substantial Armenian Community living in Beirut.

The Tovmasyan Charity Foundation has actually arranged massive assistance for the Armenian neighborhood, affected due to the fact that of the surge took place in Lebanon, Beirut.

Collected 120 contribution boxes with the weight of 1 heap consisted of food, clothing and items of prime needs.

The help was provided to Beirut by Artak Tovmasyan, chairman of the board of trustees of the Tovmasyan structure.

The contributions were moved to the Joint Commission for the Reconstruction of Lebanon, which runs under the auspices of the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I and is headed by the Primate of the Armenian Diocese ofLebanon The company consists of the leaders of 3 denominations of the Lebanese Armenian neighborhood, leaders of 3 political celebrations and leaders of 3 charitable companies. The got assistance will be dispersed similarly to completely accomplish targeted objectives.

During his check out to Beirut, Artak Tovmasyan met with the RA Ambassador ofLebanon Vahagn Atabekyan Were talked about the outcomes of the see and the assistance attended to theLebanese Armenians The …