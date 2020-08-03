Artak Tovmasyan: Latest coronavirus figures show how relevant our project was – Panorama

As an outcome of the Together We Can project introduced on May 2 at the effort of the Tovmasyan Charity Foundation and the combination around it, the health centers in the border neighborhoods of Armenia and Artsakh were offered with the required devices to eliminate versus coronavirus, Artak Tovmasyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Tovmasyan Charity Foundation, informed a press conference on Monday, summarizing the results of the project.

“We did it, we fully implemented the project. All the submitted applications were approved,” he stated.

Acceding to Tovmasyan, a choice to release the charity project was made on April 3, the next day they began making the very first calls with 770 cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths from the infection verified in Armenia at the time.

On May 2, when the charity performance was held, 125 brand-new cases of the infection were reported in the nation, with the nationwide overall standing at 2,148

“In one month, the case tally had increased by about 1,500. We first started donating the money raised in Vanadzor on June 3. That is, in 40 days we managed to provide the first assistance, that day the number of infected people already reached 16,000. When we urged people to take part in the charity concert, saying, ” join us and conserve lives,” we wanted what might take place in a month or …