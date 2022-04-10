On April 9, the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan paid a working visit to the Martuni region.

The State Minister took part in the opening ceremony of a sewing workshop at the Vladimir Khachatryan Vocational School in Martuni, which was launched in cooperation with the Genesis Armenia and Amkor Armenia foundations. The workshop is equipped with 10 production և 6 professional sewing machines.

According to Abraham Gasparyan, Founding Director of the Genesis Armenia Center, after a three-month training course for tailors and tailors, the best specialists will work in a larger and more comfortable workshop, providing 15 jobs.

Artak Beglaryan welcomed the program, considering it the beginning of further cooperation and one of the incentives to keep the people of Artsakh strong on their land. The State Minister reaffirmed that the Government of Azerbaijan will always stand by the development programs.

Afterwards, the State Minister, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Anahit Hakobyan, discussed with the school administration the necessary steps for the further development of the institution.

Artak Beglaryan together with the head of the regional administration Edik Avanesyan had a number of other meetings in the city of Martuni with the leadership of the region and communities to discuss a number of works carried out in the spheres of his coordination and gave relevant instructions.

The State Minister ended the working day in Machkalashen, where he met with the residents to get acquainted first hand with the problems of the frontline settlement.

