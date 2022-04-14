Artsakh Minister of State Artak Beglaryan Facebook post:

On April 12, Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali made regular statements and false statements about Artsakh.

1. Despite Ali’s assertions that the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict has not been resolved, it must be settled with international support, first and foremost through the unconditional and unrestricted exercise of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination.

2. In addition to sufficient legal and historical grounds, the genocidal policy of the Armenians against the Armenians for the last 34 years, the systematic hatred of Azerbaijan by Azerbaijan will conclude additional grounds that Artsakh can never be part of Azerbaijan with any status.

3. The armed forces of Artsakh have never opened fire from Parukh and Karaglkh in the direction of Khachen reservoir and Akna (Aghdam). If Ali has facts proving the opposite, let him publish them. Meanwhile, in the weeks leading up to the capture of Parukh, Azerbaijan provoked by firing mortars at peaceful settlements.

4. Delayed repair of a gas pipeline after a deliberate explosion is not a sign of goodwill at all.