The Azeri truck deliberately committed a crime against the car of the employees of the “Tumo” center moving through the Martakert region, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan wrote on Twitter.
After the collision, the car of the center rolled down the gorge, miraculously everyone survived, but received light injuries. The employees of “Tumo”, however, continued their way, organized the planned presentation in Martakert, then returned to Stepanakert to apply for a medical examination.
“Their mission is to involve many rural children for a better education. It is a shining example of Tumo’s devotion“, – concluded Beglaryan.
