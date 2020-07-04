Art Power prevails at Naas | Racing News

Art Power continued his rise the sprinting ladder together with his first Group-race success in the Coolmore Sioux Nation Lacken Stakes.

Tim Easterby’s three-year-old had won a new handicap at Royal Ascot in tremendous fashion last month and stepped up to Group Three level with the minimum of fuss at Naas.

Given a confident ride by Colin Keane, the 4-6 favourite included a pulsating run at the heart of the course – storming free from Millisle to land the spoils by two . 5 lengths. Zarzyni was four and a half lengths away in third.

Keane said: “He’s a pleasant horse, very relaxed and the minute you select him up he is very sharp. It’s like putting your foot on an accelerator. I’d say he’s a horse with a huge future.

“He was very self-explanatory. I’d want to have been drawn beside Shane (Foley, on Millisle), but he put his head down and stretched right up to the line

“He felt such as a Group One horse – very sharp, a lot of speed and an excellent mind to go along with it – for a sprinter especially.

“I’d say he’ll keep progressing.”

Keane had early in the day struck gold aboard Even So (13-8 favourite) in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Naas Oaks Trial.

The Ger Lyons-trained filly gained compensation for a fair effort when fifth in the Irish 1000 Guineas to score with a neck from Laburnum over an extra two furlongs.

“She’s as game as a pebble. She came out of the Guineas in great form,” said Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother.

“She doesn’t show an awful lot, but is some of those fillies that brings it to the racecourse and Colin said she was even a tiny bit fresh in his hands.

“The plan was always to go for the (Irish) Oaks as we understand that (trip) is precisely what she wants. Fingers crossed she thrives next and with some cut in the ground, that’s where she goes.

“She wants a mile and a half, so if there was no pace we weren’t going to sit in behind crawling. Colin got the fractions right and gave her a brilliant ride. The filly helped him as well – they are a good match.”

Mother Earth made it third time lucky in some style in the Group Three Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies’ Sprint Stakes.

Having finished second on her behalf Navan debut before placing third in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot a week or two ago, Aidan O’Brien’s youngster was the 10-11 favourite to open her account in the hands of Wayne Lordan.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Sussex Garden attempted to create a race of it, but Mother Earth ultimately left her trailing in her wake – passing the post with four lengths in hand.

Lordan said: “She’s a smashing filly and her form was good enough to win. I travelled easy and she’s a filly that’s going to stay further, therefore i was pleased to go forward.

“When I got there she probably thought she’d done enough. She’s a smart filly.”