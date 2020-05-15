Art Howe: Former MLB player and manager is in the ICU battling coronavirus, report says

Howe mentioned he first started feeling signs on May 3, describing chills that made him shake “like a leaf,” the outlet reported. He was examined for coronavirus and two days later discovered he examined constructive and went into isolation.

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 1.4 million people in the United States have contracted coronavirus since the first reported circumstances in January.

Howe advised the station he felt “total fatigue” and misplaced his sense of style whereas in isolation for the virus. He mentioned the sensory loss was in contrast to something he had skilled earlier than.