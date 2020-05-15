Art Howe: Former MLB player and manager is in the ICU battling coronavirus, report says

Howe, 73, advised CNN affiliate KPRC 2 that he is in the intensive care unit.

Howe mentioned he first started feeling signs on May 3, describing chills that made him shake “like a leaf,” the outlet reported. He was examined for coronavirus and two days later discovered he examined constructive and went into isolation.

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 1.4 million people in the United States have contracted coronavirus since the first reported circumstances in January.

Howe advised the station he felt “total fatigue” and misplaced his sense of style whereas in isolation for the virus. He mentioned the sensory loss was in contrast to something he had skilled earlier than.

“My taste buds still aren’t there. I know I should eat but nothing at all makes you want to eat,” Howe advised the station.

Howe was taken to the hospital by ambulance Tuesday when his signs worsened, in response to KPRC. He was nonetheless in the ICU Thursday.

Improvements to his well being are sluggish, he advised the station, and he says he should go 24 hours with no fever to be launched.

Howe performed in the majors from 1976 to 1985, with stints in Pittsburgh, Houston and St. Louis, according to the MLB website. When his enjoying profession ended, he managed a number of groups together with the Astros and A’s. He was portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the Oscar nominated movie “Moneyball.”

