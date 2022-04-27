Yerevan-based designer Arevik Petrosyan, who set up tables in her gallery on the occasion of Nikol Pashinyan’s election and has long been a staunch supporter of the Nicolaitans, even though she used to be sponsored by Rita Sargsyan, is closing her gallery on North Avenue today. The other day he made a post about this on the social network, noting: “Arev Art” exhibition hall is closing against my will and desire. I was given time to vacate the area by May 1. Well, what can I say, and a new “squeezing” place will open for the city again? As for me, I think I have done an inhuman amount of work “and so on and so forth.

Answering our questions, the municipality informed us that the area occupied by Arevik Petrosyan’s exhibition hall in Teryan 19 building belongs to a private person. “And a private person has the right to open whatever he wants in his territory. The mayor’s office has nothing to do with it, “said the mayor’s spokesman.

We asked the artist who gave you time until May 1, and what new “squeeze” place is being opened at 19 Teryan Street?

“The owner of the area has decided. A month ago, I did not know I had to retire for 7 years. “They probably offered more favorable terms to the owner of the area,” he said, confirming that he was leaving for the United States.

