On April 14, the Tavrik Palace in St. Petersburg hosted meetings of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Joint Committee on Harmonization of Legislation and Responding to New Challenges and Threats and the CIS IPA Standing Committee on Defense and Security. RA National Assembly Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan chaired the sitting of the CIS IPA Standing Committee on Defense and Security.

In his welcoming speech, Hakob Arshakyan noted that the 30th anniversary of the recent CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Almaty was an opportunity to assess the work done and outline the prospects for further development. The NA Deputy Speaker expressed confidence that the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly would continue to be an authoritative parliamentary platform, where constructive approaches are worked out and balanced decisions are made for the benefit of the cooperation of independent states. According to the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, further joint work within the framework of the Assembly will be held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and complementarity.

Hakob Arshakyan noted that the CIS IPA Standing Committee on Defense and Security should pay attention to current issues and generalize the practice in the CIS member states.

The legislators discussed the draft model legal documents developed by the commissions, the development of sectoral model legislation of the CIS member states was carried out.

NA: