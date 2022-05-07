Former deputy of the National Assembly Arshak Sadoyan at today’s press conference offers a way out of the situation in the country. In his opinion, in the next decade Armenia will not be able to get out of the economic losses caused by the 44-day war, he offers to unite all the resources to overcome the crisis.

Arshak Sadoyan notes that even after losing the war, we Armenians do not learn lessons. In this context, the former MP reminds about Ali’s world conference of Azeris organized in Shushi.

“It is time as soon as possible to organize the 7th Diaspora Forum in the next two months, where a decision will be made to create a unified system of national structures, a structure of mutual assistance and cooperation that will allow any businessman anywhere to advance his business,” he said. Arshak Sadoyan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgUIeFjje50:

