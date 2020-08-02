Arsenal’s FA Cup win over Chelsea highlights Mikel Arteta’s impact | Football News

Nick Wright
Comment and Analysis@nicholaspwright
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two times as Arsenal originated from behind to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup last atWembley Could it mark the start of something unique under Mikel Arteta?
Mikel Arteta clenched his fists and punched the air. His gamers summoned one last burst of energy to face each other’s arms. The last whistle had actually sounded at Wembley and with it came a wave of elation and relief. Arsenal’s gruelling season had actually ended on a trophy-winning high.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was their …