Arsenal Women fined £50,000 after dismissal of autistic coach judged ‘act of discrimination’ 

Arsenal Women have been fined £50,000 after they have been discovered to have carried out an “act of discrimination” in dismissing an autistic coach in 2014.

The case was in relation to the dismissal of former junior coach Robin Carpenter, who had been the coach of the membership’s under-15 staff.

Arsenal mentioned on Thursday that they “sincerely believe” there was no discrimination within the case however that they settle for the end result reached by an impartial regulatory fee.

As effectively because the positive, some members of workers will even be required to take an training programme.

The fee concluded that Arsenal handled Carpenter “less favourably than they would have treated an employee without disability”.

The written causes for the case state that Carpenter instructed John Bayer, the technical director of the membership’s centre of excellence, in March 2014 that he believed he was affected by autism.

In May, 5 days after a gathering wherein he described how his life and training might have been affected by autism, Carpenter was instructed that he wouldn’t be employed for the next season.

Clare Wheatley, then the membership’s growth supervisor, maintained that Carpenter had been dismissed as a result of his teaching philosophy was “increasingly at odds” with the membership’s drive to develop gamers slightly than specializing in successful matches.