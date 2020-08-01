Arsenal vs. Chelsea score: Live updates from 2020 FA Cup final as Christian Pulisic scores opener

The FA Cup final in between Arsenal and Chelsea on Saturday saw the Blues dive out to a 1-0 lead simply 5 minutes in thanks to a great objective from American Christian Pulisic prior to the Gunners drew level simply over 20 minutes later on. French striker Olivier Giroud established the young winger with a saucy pass, and Pulisic did the rest to get his group off to a flying start, putting Arsenal behind the 8 ball early. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was then removed in package by Cesar Azpilicueta for a charge, and the striker completed it with ease to draw level. The Gunners require a win in order to receive the Europa League next season. The Blues are currently received the Champions League.

Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1 (2H)

& bd; Chelsea: Christian Pulisic (5′)

& bd; Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Penalty kick – 28′)

& bd; Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (67′)