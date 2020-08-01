Arsenal vs. Chelsea score: Aubameyang scores twice as Gunners qualify for Europa League; Pulisic injured

Arsenal originated from behind to beat Chelsea on Saturday in the FA Cup, 2-1, certifying for the Europa League as an outcome. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both objectives for the Gunners, one on either side of halftime. Chelsea’s American star Christian Pulisic scored but left the game due to injury.

Pulisic scored simply 5 minutes in to offer the Blues early control, however Aubameyang scored a penalty shot in the very first half and after that put house a dazzling winner in the 67 th minute that was a bit questionable due to a possible nasty in the accumulation. Chelsea ended up the video game with 10 guys following Mateo Kovacic’s doubtful red card in the 2nd half, making his 2nd yellow for an obstacle on GranitXhaka

The result is a huge one for the Gunners, who end up the season with a prize, qualify for Europe and get vengeance on their fellow London club after losing the Europa League last to them last season.

Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1 (FEET)

& bd; Chelsea: Christian Pulisic (5′)

& bd; Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Penalty kick – 28′)

& bd; Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (67′)