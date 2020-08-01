Arsenal vs. Chelsea, FA Cup final: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

It’s prize time!

Who desires it more?

Both groups select the 3-4-3.

Willian is with the team, however appears to have actually not recuperated in time to remain in the team. Kant é makes the bench.

Here we go.

UPDATE: Willian validates injury. Same scenario as last weekend.

We’ve been working all season to take pleasure in a minute like this, playing an excellent last match atWembley I did treatment for the entire week, however sadly the discomfort continues. I will not be on the field this time, however I am with my colleagues up until completion! Come on Blues!!! #cfc #FACup pic.twitter.com/PYScUNBovi — Willian (@willianborges88)August 1, 2020

Arsenal beginning lineup (3-4-3):

Martinez|Tierney, David Luiz, Holding|Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Xhaka, Bellerin|Aubameyang (c), Lacazette, Pepe

Substitutes from: Macey, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Torreira, Smith, Willock, Nelson, Saka, Nketiah

Chelsea beginning lineup (3-4-3):

Caballero|Rüdiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta (c)|Alonso, Jorginho, Kova čić, James|Pulisic, Giroud, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Kant é, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Abraham

Date/ Time: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 17.30 BST; 12: 30 pm EDT; 10 pm IST

Venue: Wembley, London, England

Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); Stuart Attwell (VAR)– Taylor is the first referee in 119 years to referee the FA Cup final for a second time! Taylor’s very first FA Cup last? The 2017 edition in between Chelsea and Arsenal! (Wherein he dispatched Victor Moses with a 2nd yellow …