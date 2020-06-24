Arsenal tie down David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares and Dani Ceballos to new contracts

David Luiz has signed a one-year deal, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have signed four-year contracts, while Dani Ceballos has extended his stay before the end of the current delayed season
Arsenal have committed David Luiz to a new one-year deal, signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to four-year contracts and extended Dani Ceballos’s loan deal before the end of the current season as the club back Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding job.
More to follow…
