Arsenal star Bellerin becomes second-largest shareholder of League Two side Forest Green Rovers

The Spanish full-back, who has a passion for conservation and climate change, has invested in a club that are the world’s first carbon-neutral outfit

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has become the second-largest shareholder of League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers.

The Spaniard, who has a passion for conservation and climate change, has bought into the philosophies embraced by a fourth tier outfit.

Forest Green Rovers became a fully vegan side in 2015 and the world’s first carbon-neutral sports club in 2017.

Bellerin, who pledged to plant 3,000 trees for every victory Arsenal secured after ‘Project Restart’ in mid-June, shares the vision of a Gloucestershire-based team that he has now invested in.

The Gunners full-back told The Green Army’s official website: “I was really excited when I first discovered the opportunity to get involved at Forest Green Rovers – and the brilliant work the club is already doing.

“It’s important that I invest in things I am passionate about – and I’m excited to help push football into having a sustainable future.

“Forest Green Rovers prove to clubs who say ‘they don’t have resources to be sustainable’ – that it is possible.

“With the new stadium, being carbon neutral and vegan, the club is doing some mind-blowing work.

“People have a universal love…