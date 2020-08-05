Arsenal staff left shocked as Gunners axe talent spotter Cagigao

The previous head of recruitment played an essential function in finding the similarity Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal’s senior searching network has actually been left shocked after a number of crucial figures were informed they would be losing their tasks on Wednesday early morning.

As reported by the Mail and because verified by Goal, among those who will be leaving the club is head of worldwide recruitment, Francis Cagigao – the guy credited with finding the similarity Hector Bellerin and Cesc Fabregas throughout Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Cagigao was likewise the driving force behind the offer to bring Gabriel Martinelli to the club in 2015 and personally took a trip to Brazil to see the teen in action when he was betting state side Ituano.

When Martinelli scored his spectacular solo objective versus Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in January, Fabregas instantly required to Twitter to commemorate the guy who has actually been leading Arsenal’s searching network. “Francis Cagigao strikes again and again,” Fabregas stated. “Legend.”

Cagigao has actually been at Arsenal for over 20 years and has actually long been hailed as among the most crucial figures within the club’s recruitment network, with his substantial contacts reserve the envy of lots of and his talent for discovering a few of the very best young gamers appreciated throughout …