Arsenal propose 55 redundancies due to ‘significant’ Covid-19 financial struggles but will continue to invest in men’s team

The Gunners’ head of football Raul Sanllehi and handling director Vinai Venkatesham launched a declaration revealing the news on Wednesday afternoon

Arsenal have actually revealed they are proposing 55 redundancies due to the ‘significant and long-lasting’ financial ramifications brought on by the continuous coronavirus pandemic.

The north London club, whose owner Stan Kroenke’s wealth is approximated at ₤ 6.3 billion ($ 8.3 bn), verified the news in a joint declaration launched by head of football Raul Sanllehi and handling director Vinai Venkatesham on Wednesday afternoon.

“We do not make these proposals lightly and have looked at every aspect of the club and our expenditure before reaching this point,” stated the declaration. “We are now getting in the needed 30- day assessment duration on these propositions.

“We understand this is distressing and challenging for our devoted personnel and our focus is on handling this as sensitively as possible.

“These proposed changes are ultimately about ensuring we take this great football club forward, creating the right organisation for a post-Covid world, and ensuring we have the resources to return to competing effectively at the top of the game here and in Europe.”

When lockdown started in March and football was suspended, Arsenal declined to utilize the Government’s furlough …