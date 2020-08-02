Arsenal must prioritise Soyuncu, not Partey – Ezeji

The retired forward thinks the FA Cup winners must make it a need to enhance at the back

Former Nigeria and Enyimba striker Victor Ezeji has actually prompted FA Cup winners Arsenal to prioritise signing a protector prior to Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey, and sees Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu as the perfect male to enhance the Gunners’ backline.

The Ghana global is considered among the very best in his position in Europe and has actually been continuously related to a relocate to the Emirates Stadium with his buyout stipulation set at EUR50 million. There has actually been verification of talks in between both celebrations however no offer has actually yet been struck.

Ezeji acknowledges the value of having a gamer of Partey’s quality in the Arsenal group, however thinks a protector requires to be leading of the list to resolve a few of the club’s long- existing issues.

“The issue of Arsenal has actually remained in defence,” the 2- time Caf Champions League winner informed Goal “It’s extremely challenging for you to anticipate that Arsenal will not yield an objective due to the fact that of the method their set- up has actually been.

“Going forward they can score objectives with the similarity [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Nicolas] Pepe,” he added. “They can score as lots of objectives as they want to in any video game however their issue has actually been protective and I believe if they can bring Partey …