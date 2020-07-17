Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta urges caution over fans return | Football News



















0:27



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is keen to see fans back inside football grounds

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is keen to see fans back inside football grounds

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has welcomed the decision to re-open stadiums in October but has urged for caution and safety in doing so.

The government has paved the way for fans to return to stadiums from October after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined another steps to help ease coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister said trials would start to see larger gatherings occur in places like sports stadiums in addition to announcing most remaining leisure centres will be allowed to reopen on August 1.

Mass gatherings at sports grounds have now been banned since March within social distancing measures earned to combat the pandemic.

A Villa vs Arsenal Live on

Arteta, whose Arsenal side face Manchester City in a FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, welcomed the announcement but said it was vital that you be cautious.

“Obviously things are evolving differently in different countries,” Arteta said. “I think we need to be patient.

“We are typical desperate to possess our people back in the stadiums and make football what it really is again.

“But obviously we have to create a safe environment for people to join and my opinion is that it would be gradual. The sooner the better, but let’s be careful.”