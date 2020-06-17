Arsenal lose Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari to injury inside 23 minutes at Manchester City | Football News





Granit Xhaka receives treatment before being carried off at Manchester City

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was stretchered off after seven minutes and Pablo Mari was substituted 16 minutes later against Manchester City on the opening nights the Premier League restart.

Xhaka appeared to collide with team-mate Matteo Guendouzi and was stretchered off the pitch, with Dani Ceballos his replacement.

Moments later, Mari signalled a problem along with his Achilles after tracking a run by Riyad Mahrez and was replaced by David Luiz on 23 minutes.

Pablo Mari also had to be taken off in the initial half

It is understood Arsenal flew to Manchester on the day of the game on Premier League advice.

