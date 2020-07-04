Arsenal fined by FIFA over player transfer sell-on clauses | Football News





Arsenal used variable sell-on clauses on two transfers, including Chuba Akpom’s move to PAOK

Arsenal believe they’ve not broken regulations after being fined £34,000 by FIFA and warned about the club’s conduct regarding player transfers in relation to two deals.

In a previously undisclosed investigation, FIFA legal documents reviewed by The Associated Press unveiled the world wide governing body’s concerns concerning the terms of the 2018 departures of Chuba Akpom to Greek club PAOK and Joel Campbell to Italian side Frosinone.

FIFA ruled the sell-on clauses for both transfers were variable, meaning if either came back to clubs in Britain Arsenal would receive a larger fee.

Arsenal placed sell-on clauses in the contracts to make certain it would receive 40 percent of the fee if Akpom was sold to a British club, but only 30 per cent from any other team.

Frosinone was also given a motivation to not sell Campbell back again to a British club as 30 percent of the fee would need to be paid to Arsenal, but only 25 percent if Campbell was sold to a club elsewhere.

The FIFA disciplinary committee found Arsenal to stay violation of the rules for entering into contracts enabling it to influence other clubs and for failing to declare data in the Transfer Matching System.

Former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell has made a permanent move from Frosinone to Mexican club Leon, however the financial terms are not disclosed

“The committee considers that, by the mere existence of these clauses, Frosinone and PAOK FC are influenced by Arsenal in employment and transfer-related matters,” FIFA disciplinary committee member Thomas Hollerer wrote in Thursday’s verdict document.

“The committee considers that the relevant clauses undoubtedly grant Arsenal the ability to influence in employment undoubtedly grant Arsenal the ability to influence in employment and transfer-related matters the independence, policies and the performance of PAOK FC and Frosinone’s teams.”

Arsenal told FIFA the transfer terms did not enable it to influence any transfer decisions by PAOK or Frosinone and said the English Football Association and Premier League were satisfied there is no breach of third-party influence rules.

FIFA also told Arsenal that when such infringements occur again in the future, harsher sanctions will undoubtedly be imposed.